FY2021 Earnings Forecast for PayPoint plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:PYPTF)

PayPoint plc (OTCMKTS:PYPTF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for PayPoint in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.57.

PayPoint stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $494.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of -0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.25. PayPoint has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $9.14.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

