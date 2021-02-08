FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Issued By B. Riley

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist initiated coverage on Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Purple Innovation from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $38.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $41.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.66.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Verdi Ray White III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $285,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,442. Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.