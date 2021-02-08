FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Square Enix in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the company will earn $2.14 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Square Enix’s FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $807.33 million during the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 8.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Square Enix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of SQNXF opened at $63.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.45. Square Enix has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

