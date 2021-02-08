FY2021 EPS Estimates for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.42. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.45.

APO stock opened at $50.69 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.35, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.28%.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 264,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $13,452,891.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,553,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 399,925 shares of company stock valued at $20,221,769. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth $349,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 106.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 18.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 22,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.6% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 486,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,753,000 after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

