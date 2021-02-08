FY2021 EPS Estimates for BCE Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for BCE in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 5th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $2.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.45. Cormark also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities cut their price objective on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.72.

Shares of BCE opened at $43.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.79. BCE has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $49.26.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BCE by 2,504.2% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 15,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of BCE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 99,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 342,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after acquiring an additional 62,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BCE by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.6816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.24%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

