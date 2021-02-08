FY2021 EPS Estimates for Boston Scientific Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BSX. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.42.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $38.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $24.10 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,648,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,799,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712,409 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,817,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,144,000 after buying an additional 117,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,155,000 after buying an additional 231,354 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,413,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $245,050,000 after buying an additional 150,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

