FY2021 EPS Estimates for Burlington Stores, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.83) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.85). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BURL. Barclays boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.50.

Shares of BURL opened at $255.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.48. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of -98.46 and a beta of 0.75. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $271.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,061,685.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,581,960.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,942.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,724 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.