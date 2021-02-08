FY2021 EPS Estimates for Electronic Arts Inc. Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Electronic Arts in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the game software company will post earnings per share of $4.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.05. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EA. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.03.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $141.22 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $141,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,483.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

