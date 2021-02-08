FY2021 EPS Estimates for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Increased by Analyst

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Electronic Arts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the game software company will post earnings per share of $4.29 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.03. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EA. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.03.

Shares of EA opened at $141.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $711,622.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

