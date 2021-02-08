FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Lifted by DA Davidson

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for First Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.89.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Gabelli downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. G.Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

First Bancorp stock opened at $36.47 on Monday. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,493 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 761,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,681 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $12,628,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,720 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 20.6% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 304,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 51,984 shares during the period. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Suzanne S. Deferie sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $243,648.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,489.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,200 shares of company stock worth $1,334,548. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.23%.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

