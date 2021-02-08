FY2021 EPS Estimates for II-VI Incorporated Increased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for II-VI in a research report issued on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $2.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.92. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for II-VI’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $728.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 113.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of II-VI from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. II-VI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.73.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $88.00 on Monday. II-VI has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $96.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -799.93, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 4.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 25.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 8.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI in the third quarter worth $30,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other II-VI news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.54, for a total transaction of $504,614.80. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $783,955.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,104,874.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 378,337 shares of company stock valued at $24,037,891. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

