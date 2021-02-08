FY2021 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Raised by Analyst

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) – B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.72. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $151.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.63 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.95.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $38.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $40.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.21.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $27,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse Timmermans sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $893,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,014,761 shares of company stock valued at $224,408,798 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 290.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth $81,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

