FY2021 EPS Estimates for The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Boosted by DA Davidson

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The First Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.42. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The First Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.94 million. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 23.05%.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FBMS. TheStreet raised The First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut The First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The First Bancshares stock opened at $32.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $687.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.71.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The First Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The First Bancshares by 467.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in The First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 17.20%.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

