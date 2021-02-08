FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Raised by Analyst

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – G.Research increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Timken in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 5th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.80. G.Research also issued estimates for The Timken’s FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TKR. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

TKR stock opened at $72.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.99 and its 200 day moving average is $65.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The Timken has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $86.44.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $1,765,672.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,868,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 48,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $3,529,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,051.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,506 shares of company stock worth $6,427,307 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,025,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in The Timken in the third quarter worth $4,512,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Timken by 23.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,335 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Timken in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in The Timken by 15.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

