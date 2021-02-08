FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Issued By Northcoast Research

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Copart in a report issued on Friday, February 5th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.49 per share for the year. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

Shares of CPRT opened at $119.39 on Monday. Copart has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $130.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.83 and its 200-day moving average is $110.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Addison Capital Co purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the third quarter valued at $1,087,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.0% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 224,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,617,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Copart by 13.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

