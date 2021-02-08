FY2022 Earnings Estimate for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Issued By KeyCorp

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for KLA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $15.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.22. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $339.00 target price on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.42.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $288.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.74. KLA has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $317.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,000. JNB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its stake in KLA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in KLA by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

