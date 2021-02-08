FY2022 EPS Estimates for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Euronav in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

EURN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research raised Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

NYSE:EURN opened at $8.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.96. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $12.47.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Euronav in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,973,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronav by 235.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 34,096 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 75.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.33% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

