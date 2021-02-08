FY2022 EPS Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. Lifted by Beacon Securities (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) – Beacon Securities lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a report released on Thursday, February 4th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.03.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SilverCrest Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

