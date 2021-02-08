FY2022 EPS Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) Boosted by Analyst

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Desjardins downgraded SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.65 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.35.

SIL stock opened at C$13.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -19.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 29.34 and a current ratio of 29.69. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.37.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SIL.TO) (TSE:SIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.07).

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

