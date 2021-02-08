FY2022 EPS Estimates for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Lifted by Truist Securiti

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Valvoline in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.73.

Get Valvoline alerts:

VVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Valvoline has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.48.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,571,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,328,000 after purchasing an additional 99,973 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 35.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,690,000 after buying an additional 2,740,425 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,334,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,728,000 after buying an additional 1,145,829 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,198,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,011,000 after acquiring an additional 630,687 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $102,513.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,133.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 5,578 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,285.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,631.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,590 shares of company stock worth $353,846. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.