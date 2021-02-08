FY2023 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $19.31 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $17.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2024 earnings at $20.58 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.39.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $236.32 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

