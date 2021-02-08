G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.94

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.94 and last traded at $29.79, with a volume of 330496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.09.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.85.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.27 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIII. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,806,000 after acquiring an additional 728,688 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,866,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,754,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,967,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 310.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 372,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 282,126 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

