G.Research Weighs in on W.W. Grainger, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Equities research analysts at G.Research dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research report issued on Friday, February 5th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $18.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $18.50. G.Research also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s FY2022 earnings at $20.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $22.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $24.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $27.10 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $370.15.

Shares of GWW opened at $367.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $427.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $394.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.96.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 417.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

