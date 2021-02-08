Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gables Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 3.4% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,654,518,000. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,024,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 806,043 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $435,852,000 after purchasing an additional 299,596 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $524,099,000 after purchasing an additional 275,955 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 371.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 284,628 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $142,323,000 after purchasing an additional 224,272 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Netflix from $412.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total transaction of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,668,804.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 459,880 shares of company stock worth $241,261,227 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $551.99. 59,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,585,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.00. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

