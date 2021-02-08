Gainey Capital Corp. (GNC.V) (CVE:GNC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.09

Gainey Capital Corp. (GNC.V) (CVE:GNC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 456884 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

Gainey Capital Corp. (GNC.V) Company Profile (CVE:GNC)

Gainey Capital Corp., a gold and silver exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company owns the El Colomo project covering an area of 18,766 hectares; and a mill in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental trend in western Mexico. It also has an option to own a 100% interest in the Las Margaritas property, which consists of two mineral concessions encompassing a total of 500 hectares located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gainey Capital Corp. (GNC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gainey Capital Corp. (GNC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.