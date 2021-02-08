Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Trading Up 5.3%

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)’s stock price was up 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.42 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 535,139 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 376,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $136.98 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert F. Amelio sold 60,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 145.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 39.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 51,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

