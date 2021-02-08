GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.28 Million

Brokerages forecast that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) will announce $11.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GAN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.70 million and the lowest is $10.85 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GAN will report full-year sales of $37.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.11 million to $38.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $99.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GAN.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $28.50) on shares of GAN in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GAN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GAN opened at $28.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. GAN has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $28.95.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,681.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAN. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in GAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $393,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GAN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in GAN by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 48,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

