Gas (GAS) Achieves Market Cap of $22.87 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Gas token can now be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00004908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $22.87 million and $7.30 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gas has traded up 22.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00050582 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.17 or 0.00172120 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00063945 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00058325 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00194749 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00061238 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars.

