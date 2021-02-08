Gas Market Capitalization Hits $22.26 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Gas has a total market cap of $22.26 million and $5.69 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can now be purchased for $2.20 or 0.00005569 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gas has traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00055904 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00183181 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00077497 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00064914 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00075701 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00231160 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

