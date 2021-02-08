Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (GSI.V) (CVE:GSI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1.13

Shares of Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (GSI.V) (CVE:GSI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.13 and last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 587284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.97.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.34 million and a PE ratio of 25.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

About Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (GSI.V) (CVE:GSI)

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. Its mobile video solutions integrate high-definition digital video with the global positioning system (GPS) for real-time vehicle location, time, date, and telematics data; and provide a 360-degree view inside and outside vehicles.

