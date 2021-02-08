GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) Trading Up 5.4%

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)’s share price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.47. Approximately 194,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 216,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GCP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 331.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 65,300 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.