Geeq Hits Market Capitalization of $7.50 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 31.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $7.50 million and $666,168.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00002062 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Geeq has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00050114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.13 or 0.00171750 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00064531 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00059220 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00063211 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00196985 BTC.

Geeq Token Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,997,222 tokens. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

Buying and Selling Geeq

Geeq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

