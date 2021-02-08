Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) PT Raised to GBX 62

Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) (LON:GEMD) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.98% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) stock traded down GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 47.70 ($0.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,230. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.13. Gem Diamonds Limited has a one year low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a one year high of GBX 69.93 ($0.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £66.62 million and a P/E ratio of -19.88.

In other Gem Diamonds Limited (GEMD.L) news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 105,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total transaction of £48,318.86 ($63,128.90).

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

