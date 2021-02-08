Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.00

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gene Source Code Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00054938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $483.65 or 0.01045492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006341 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.40 or 0.05433161 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00045363 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00017959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020248 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00029560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain is a token. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org . Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gene Source Code Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gene Source Code Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.