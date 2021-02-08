General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Brightworth

Brightworth cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,961 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1,359.3% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in General Dynamics by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 29,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.88. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

