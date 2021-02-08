Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.60.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CL King upped their price objective on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Genesco from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.
In other Genesco news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,944.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
GCO opened at $43.12 on Monday. Genesco has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $43.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.14.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.21 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Genesco
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
