Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. CL King upped their price objective on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Genesco from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other Genesco news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,944.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

GCO opened at $43.12 on Monday. Genesco has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $43.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.14.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.21 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

