GenesisX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $31.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. GenesisX has a market cap of $15,405.45 and approximately $31.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

GenesisX

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,172,716 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

