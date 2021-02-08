Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) Trading Up 12%

Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s share price was up 12% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.13 and last traded at $5.04. Approximately 1,572,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 3,230,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Genetic Technologies by 109.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genetic Technologies by 35.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Genetic Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer.

