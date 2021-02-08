Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.75.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genfit in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Genfit alerts:

Shares of GNFT stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $196.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.33. Genfit has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $22.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genfit stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Genfit at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, autoimmune, and fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastroenterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase II proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Genfit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genfit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.