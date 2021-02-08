Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) Sets New 12-Month High at $5,400.00

Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,400 ($70.55) and last traded at GBX 5,295 ($69.18), with a volume of 2947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,300 ($69.24).

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Genus plc (GNS.L) from GBX 4,490 ($58.66) to GBX 4,760 ($62.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,459.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,007.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of £3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.62.

In related news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,192 ($54.77), for a total transaction of £133,557.12 ($174,493.23).

Genus plc (GNS.L) Company Profile (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

