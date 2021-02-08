George Frederick Fink Buys 4,000 Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,776.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,223,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,379,861.65.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, George Frederick Fink acquired 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,694.90.

On Friday, January 29th, George Frederick Fink acquired 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.51 per share, with a total value of C$17,593.80.

On Tuesday, January 26th, George Frederick Fink acquired 200 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$499.80.

On Friday, January 22nd, George Frederick Fink bought 7,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.66 per share, with a total value of C$18,620.70.

On Wednesday, January 20th, George Frederick Fink bought 8,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,600.00.

On Monday, January 18th, George Frederick Fink bought 8,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,177.60.

On Thursday, January 14th, George Frederick Fink purchased 12,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.66 per share, with a total value of C$31,906.80.

On Tuesday, January 12th, George Frederick Fink purchased 3,800 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.84 per share, with a total value of C$10,788.20.

On Tuesday, December 29th, George Frederick Fink acquired 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,200.00.

On Monday, December 21st, George Frederick Fink acquired 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,322.00.

Shares of TSE BNE traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$2.84. 40,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,495. The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.58, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.05. Bonterra Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$3.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.68.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) (TSE:BNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$29.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.30 million. Research analysts predict that Bonterra Energy Corp. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.20 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE.TO) from C$1.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$2.37.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

