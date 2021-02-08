Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) Given a €87.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) has been given a €87.50 ($102.94) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €92.94 ($109.34).

Shares of GXI stock traded up €0.70 ($0.82) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €93.50 ($110.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. Gerresheimer AG has a 1-year low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 1-year high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €93.44.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

