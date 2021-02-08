Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) Given a €87.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) has been given a €87.50 ($102.94) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €92.94 ($109.34).

Shares of GXI stock traded up €0.70 ($0.82) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €93.50 ($110.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,925. Gerresheimer AG has a 1-year low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 1-year high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €88.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is €93.44.

Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

