GHOST Trading 33.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. GHOST has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $241,299.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GHOST has traded 33.3% higher against the US dollar. One GHOST token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GHOST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00055095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.81 or 0.00180925 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00074298 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00063662 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00074457 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.29 or 0.00226847 BTC.

GHOST Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. The official website for GHOST is www.ghostbymcafee.com

Buying and Selling GHOST

GHOST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GHOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GHOST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.