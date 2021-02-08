Giant Trading 54.2% Lower Over Last Week (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded up 47.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Giant token can now be bought for $0.0180 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Giant has a total market cap of $162,819.74 and $4,848.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Giant has traded down 54.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00034982 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 87.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Giant Token Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,035,426 tokens. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

