Gilberto Caldart Sells 7,528 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $337.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,624,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,780. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $335.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

