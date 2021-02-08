Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.97 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GILD. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.96.

Shares of GILD opened at $68.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,302,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,327,000 after acquiring an additional 258,483 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 38,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after acquiring an additional 21,645 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 6,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 902.8% during the 3rd quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 86,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 78,204 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

