GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GSK. Liberum Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.46. The company had a trading volume of 481,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,813,700. The company has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $44.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.