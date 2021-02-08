GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on GSK. Liberum Capital raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.
GSK traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.46. The company had a trading volume of 481,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,813,700. The company has a market capitalization of $88.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $44.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 781 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
