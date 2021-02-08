Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLNCY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Get Glencore alerts:

OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.11. The stock had a trading volume of 266,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,825. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Glencore has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.81.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.