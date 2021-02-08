Glenview Trust Co Cuts Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,224 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $100.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The firm has a market cap of $92.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

