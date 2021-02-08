Glenview Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 99.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,511,000 after buying an additional 97,658 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,048,000 after buying an additional 90,884 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,492.32.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,083 shares of company stock valued at $69,777,062 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,506.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.25, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,553.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,427.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,303.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

